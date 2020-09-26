Klopp supports EPL bailout for lower leagues

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Premier League has a responsibility to help those further down the football pyramid as fears grow that many English clubs will go to the wall in the coming months.

The government delayed plans for a return of supporters to stadiums this week due to a spike in coronavirus infections, with warnings that restrictions could last for up to six months.

Without the huge TV deals of the top-flight, most clubs outside the Premier League rely on matchday income to survive.

The English Football League is negotiating a potential bailout from the Premier League in the form of a loan that could cover losses.

The government has also encouraged the top-flight to help out.

“In general I think that people in a better position should help people in a less good position,” Klopp said on Friday.

“But the position for all clubs is at this moment not really easy, we all know.

“I don’t know how the government finds time to think about that. I thought they had enough to do with other things, but football should try to help themselves, ourselves, I agree with that.”