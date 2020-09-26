Ten migrants drown trying to reach Mayotte

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAMOUDZOU: Ten migrants from the Comoros, including a seven-year-old child, have drowned while trying to make their way illegally to France’s Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, officials said on Friday.
Mayotte has in recent years seen a massive influx of migrants from its comparatively poor and unstable neighbour, and increasingly also from countries in sub-Saharan Africa. In the most recent attempt, 24 people set out for Mayotte in a kwassa-kwassa motorised fishing boat from Anjouan -- a 70-kilometre (43-mile) journey. The bodies of 10 of them were found washed up on a northeastern beach of Mayotte on Thursday, police told AFP.