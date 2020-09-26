Stand and deliver

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Before the 2018 elections, the PTI promised to provide relief to the people. The party has now been in power for the last two years and there has been no relief for the people.
The people are waiting for the government to reduce the prices of food items, utility bills, medicines, petrol and gas. The PTI must deliver what it promised so that the people can spend their lives comfortably.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi