Crimes in Karachi

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped from Karachi’s Clifton area. While we do not know many facts of this tragic incident, a number of things, had they been in place, could have hugely contributed towards preventing such crimes. A single nationwide emergency helpline can help citizens report such crimes in a timely manner.

Eyewitnesses can easily call the authorities and inform them about the incident. The Sindh government’s highly irresponsible act of permitting people to openly carry weapons also makes it easy for the people to commit such crimes.

The Sindh police’s failure to stop vehicles from using tinted windows helps criminals as well – as a person struggling inside a vehicle cannot be noticed from outside. The fact that in Karachi alone, some 200,000 cars go unchecked without any registration or carry fake number plates is a great catalyst and enabler for crimes. Wisdom lies in taking measures to prevent crimes and not in waiting for accidents to happen.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi