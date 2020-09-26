QWP cautions govt against hasty decision on GB status

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the government should consider the ground realities before making a decision about the status of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Addressing a public gathering in Mirza Dher Union Council here, he said his party was in favour of giving constitutional rights to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion, scores of workers from the Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced joining the QWP. They included Shamsher Ali, Shaukat Ali, Haider Ali, Nazar Gul, Niaz Bacha and others.

The new entrants to the party reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had got panicked after the recently held all parties conference in Islamabad formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust the rulers. “Now the government has started harassing the opposition leaders through NAB notices,” he added.

Noting that the government had failed to deliver, it was now compounding the miseries of the people. “Raising the prices of medicines by 100 percent is sheer injustice on part of the government,” he added. He said the government wasted billions of rupees on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project and its service was suspended after one month due to the fire eruption incidents.