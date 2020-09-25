11-year-old girl dies in mysterious circumstances

ISLAMABAD: Secretariat police Thursday registered an FIR after finding the body of 11-year-old girl at her home in Bari Imam area.

The father of the victim lodged a report with the police stating that he worked as mason in Bari Imam area, while his wife worked as maid in different homes. He said two days back, he along with his wife left for work in the morning leaving two daughters, 11 and 7 years old, and one and a half year old half son.

Around 4pm, he received a call from his neighbors that the body of his daughter was hanging in the room.

Preliminary investigation showed no marks of torture on the body. She hanged herself when the younger sister went to the ‘darbar’ to get food.