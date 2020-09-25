KP IG says police, army, scouts worked in sync to root out terrorism

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Thursday said that the police, army, scouts and the people had jointly played a vital role in rooting out terrorism and maintaining of law and order. He said this while addressing the police jawans and later talking to media men during his maiden visit to Orakzai tribal district. The IGP said that despite limited resources, the police exhibited gallantry acts.