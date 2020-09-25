Another Arab country may sign deal with Israel soon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Another Arab country is expected to sign a peace deal with Israel this week, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told Al Arabiya on Wednesday. The US ambassador’s comments came a week after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a deal with Israel to normalise ties, known as the Abraham Accords. Craft explained that the US planned to bring more countries into the deal.