Sustainable shipping, challenges for developing maritime states highlighted

KARACHI: The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), Karachi, organized a webinar to mark the celebrations of the World Maritime Day 2020 on Thursday. The World Maritime Day is celebrated every year to signify the contributions of international maritime industry in world’s economy and to bring attention on the importance of shipping safety, maritime security and marine environment. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Sustainable Shipping for the sustainable Planet”.

Naeem Sarfraz, Chairman Maritime Committee FPCCI, was the chief guest, whereas, eminent international and national speakers gave their insight of on this year’s theme. Vice Admiral (retd) Abdul Aleem, Director General NIMA, welcomed the speakers and participants in the webinar and highlighted the importance of sustainable shipping for the environment and its impact on the economy as efficiency fuels productivity. Director NIMA, Commodore (retd) Ali Abbas set the stage by highlighting significance of the day and the prominence of sustainable shipping and its prospects for Pakistan.

Dr Nazery Khalid gave his intellectual insights about sustainable shipping and challenges for developing maritime states. The Executive Director PNSC, Tariq Majeed, informed the audience about PNSC’s vision and planning on future dynamics of the shipping. The DG International Mobile Satellite Organisation, Moin Ahmed, shed light on the issue of satellite navigation for safety, security and protection on marine environment and MD Maersk Pakistan, Ms. Aruna Hussain highlighted the emerging global regulations and future of shipping.

At the end of the webinar, the chief guest Naeem Sarfraz praised the efforts put in by NIMA for bringing together professionals and multiple maritime stakeholders to highlight the importance of shipping as the backbone of the maritime industry, its impact on economy and global environment and its prospects for Pakistan. He also hoped that NIMA will keep on playing its significant role in advocating for superior guidelines and procedures to enhance the shipping industry’s performance in a sustainable manner by providing policy recommendations to the policymakers in the country. Large number of attendees from academia, foreign policy experts, university students, government departments, and think tanks actively participated in the webinar.