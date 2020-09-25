Sadiq Sanjrani, Chaudhrys discuss issues

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi at their residence here on Thursday.

They exchanged views about national political situation and matters of bilateral interest. On this occasion, Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Shafay Hussain, Senator Mirza Muhammad Khan Afridi and Abdul Qadir were present. Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi for playing their role as the ally. Regarding performance of the Punjab Assembly, he congratulated Ch Pervaiz Elahi on completion of maximum legislation in all four provincial assemblies and on two years of the ally government. Thanking Sadiq Sanjrani, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said 'you are running the process of legislation in the Senate in very appreciable manner, talking all parties along is the best example of democracy'.