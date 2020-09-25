Jacob Zuma accuses graft commission chief of bias

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s embattled former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday hit out at the judicial commission probing state corruption during his nine-year tenure, labelling the graft panel head prejudiced against him.

The statement issued by the Jacob Zuma foundation came days after the commission — chaired by the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo — set “non-negotiable” dates for the ex-leader in a televised media briefing demanding Zuma testify in November after another no-show this week.

Zuma, 78, was expected to testify this week after he was reportedly too ill to appear for a second round of questioning in January. His legal team reportedly stated that the former leader was unable to attend because of health risks associated with travel and their client was “busy” preparing for a separate graft trial in January.

His foundation on Wednesday said Zondo’s “attacks on President Zuma and his legal representatives were unjustified and prejudicial”, calling on Zondo to not let his “personal issues with President Zuma to blind his judgement”.