MCR fails to start development work in 24 UCs

Rawalpindi : The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has failed to start any development work in 24 Union Councils that were part of the rural areas and now included in Metropolitan Corporation due to lack of funds.

Over a year ago, the Punjab government included 24 UCs of rural areas in Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) but did not allocate any funds for their development and as a result all localities from UC 71 to UC 93 including Shakriyal-II, Shakriyal-III, Khanna Dak-I, Khanna Dak-II, Gangal, Chaklala, Shah Faisal Colony, Dhoke Munshi Khan, Rehmatabad, Kotha Kalan-I, Kotha Kalan-II, Morgah, Kalyal, Adiala, Dhama Syedan, Dhamyal, Mohri Ghazan, Lakhan, Chak Jalal Din-I, Chak Jalal Din-II, Girja, Bajniyal, and Ranyal have been deprived of any development.

In total there are 106 Union Councils (UCs) in rural and urban areas of Rawalpindi including 46 in city areas and remaining rural that fall under the jurisdiction of the District Council. The local government with the orders of the Punjab government last year included 24 UCs from the rural areas of District Council to urban areas of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, but ironically did not release any funds for the launch of development projects.

As per sources, Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) does have funds to the tune of Rs1 billion, but the Punjab government has only allowed MCR to spend funds on new development projects and did not allocate funds for the newly urbanised UCs of Rawalpindi.

After permission, MCR distributed funds of Rs1 billion among MPAs of total 106 union councils. Every MPA is getting around Rs10 to 15 million for development works in his UCs.

Town Officer (Infrastructure & Services) Rafaqat Gondal told ‘The News’ that every union council needs a huge amount of funds to start development works. “Even Defence Road in Union Council (UC) 82 needs over Rs50 million to start construction. The public is continuously coming to my office with complaints of the condition of the road, but we are helpless and cannot start work without money,” he claimed. He admitted that the situation was worsening in 24 UCs and it needs immediate rectification.