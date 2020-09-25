10 food points sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operations against those who prepare and sell unhealthy food in Lahore here on Thursday.

Officials said PFA teams checked 34 food points and sealed 8 points for violation of rules while production of 2 units was closed till correction. They said heavy fines were also imposed on 24 units. They said 520 kgs of substandard rotten fruit pulp, 550 litres of substandard milk, large quantities of open pigments and chemicals were destroyed during the operation. Ali Riaz Catering in Katha Pind area of Lahore and New Tea Shop in Liberty were sealed for violating Punjab Food Authority rules. A ketchup production unit called Real AATU was sealed on Bund Road for making ketchup from fake branding and rotten fruit pulp. Haji Malik Shop in Firdous Market, Baba Farid Malik Shop in Shalimar Town, Subhan Malik Shop and Umar Malik Shop in Shera Kot were sealed for sale of substandard milk.

Due to very poor sanitation arrangements, Shahid Fast Food and Bar BQ in Model Colony and New Kashmir Dried Fruit in Gulberg were sealed. Due to failure of sample, production of Quick Food Industry Production Unit in Allama Iqbal Town and Voda Beverage Unit at Chungi Amur Sindhu was closed till reform.

land reclaimed: On the directions of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman, 11 kanal state land worth of Rs200 million was retrieved from land grabbers. According to Amir Hussain Hashmi, a spokesperson for ETPB, the action was taken in Phool Nagar.