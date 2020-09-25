IT conference begins

LAHORE:A two-day first international e-conference on “Recent Advances in Computer Sciences and Information Technology (RACSIT2020)” organised by the University of Education (UOE) began here on Thursday.

IT experts from seven countries are taking part in the conference which was inaugurated by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid. UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural ceremony. In his address, Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said the conference would be very useful for ‘our universities and researchers as international experts would be sharing latest developments and innovations in the field of information technology.’

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said during last three months the university arranged international e-conferences on physics and education. “By organising international conferences we ensure to gather eminent scholars on different subjects so that our domestic scholars and researchers get benefit,” he added. Patron of conference Dr Muhammad Alam said during the conference 30 research papers would be presented by national and international scholars and researchers.