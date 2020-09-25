Two corona patients die

LAHORE:Two more Covid-19 patients died and 84 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday. The toll of fatalities was raised to 2,229 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,686 in the province.

Out of a total of 98,686 infections in Punjab, as many as 95,906 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 11,053 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,184,492 in the province. After 2,229 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,173 patients, as many as 1,284 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Anti-smog body formed: Environmental Protection Department (EPD) has constituted District Anti-Smog Committee to combat possible smog in the current year. The committee comprises the Lahore deputy commissioner as its convener, environment deputy director as secretary, agriculture deputy director, local government and community development deputy director, DRTA secretary, health deputy director and Incharge Security Branch, CCPO Office.

Steps against smog: Chairman Judicial Water and Environment Commission Justice (Retd) Ali Akbar Qureshi has announced closing of brick kilns in Punjab from October till December 2020. He announced this in a joint meeting held here at Wasa head office on Thursday. The commission also directed for ensuring challans of vehicles that increase air pollution and keep them closed till issuance of fitness certificates. Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz made announcements to reduce the effects of smog. He said after October 16, all heavy machinery of Wasa will be closed for two months. He said all the officers and staff of Wasa Lahore will come to the offices on bicycles.