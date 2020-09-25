Two dead, four injured in North Karachi gas explosion

A man and a woman died while three other women and a minor boy wounded in an explosion that apparently occurred due to gas leakage at their house in North Karachi on Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred at a house located at Sector 5/C-3 in the North Karachi area, within the jurisdiction of Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station. Following the explosion, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the scene and moved the victims to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Naveed, son of Rafiq, and 30-year-old Tehseen Bibi, wife of Sajid. The injured are Rehana, 35, wife of Siddiq, Farzana, 38, wife of Amir, Alisha, 17, daughter of Siddiq-e-Omar, and 10-year-old Ahsan, son of Siddiq.

A heavy contingent of the law enforcers also attended the scene and cordoned off the area. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called in to examine the explosion site. The initial findings suggested it was a gas explosion that apparently occurred due to gas leakage in the main gas line that was reportedly damaged due to the digging of a sewerage line.