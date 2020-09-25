Crocodile attacks snorkeller!

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRISBANE, Australia: A crocodile bit a man on the head and neck as he was snorkelling off an island on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. The 33-year-old was flown to hospital after Wednesday’s attack by what is believed to be a two-metre (six-foot) saltwater crocodile near the Lizard Island resort, a Queensland state official said in a statement.