Fri Sep 25, 2020
AFP
September 25, 2020

Crocodile attacks snorkeller!

World

AFP
September 25, 2020

BRISBANE, Australia: A crocodile bit a man on the head and neck as he was snorkelling off an island on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. The 33-year-old was flown to hospital after Wednesday’s attack by what is believed to be a two-metre (six-foot) saltwater crocodile near the Lizard Island resort, a Queensland state official said in a statement.

