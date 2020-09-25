A new challenge

Even though the country is still tackling the threats of the coronavirus, it should take appropriate steps to contain the spread of dengue. Dengue cases in Lahore and Multan are sharply rising. The Punjab government needs to take proper steps to deal with the situation. There is no doubt that the present government is doing good work to tackle dengue.

It should also work on drafting a public awareness plan to educate the people and guide them how they can protect themselves from the virus.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi