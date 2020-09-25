Water woes

Pakistan has faced major challenges over the past seventy years. The key problems of today include water scarcity, the lack of sustainable development projects, unemployment, a continuous reduction in foreign exchange reserves, and an increase in non-developmental expenditures. One of the major issues that the country is facing is the acute shortage of water. Research suggests that Pakistan is among the ten countries in the world facing the water crisis.

In May 2020, the government announced the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. Once completed, the dam has the water storage capacity of 6.4 million acre feet (MAF). It will help save the water and resolve the problem of acute water storage throughout the country. The authorities must ensure that the construction of the dam is completed in a timely manner.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad