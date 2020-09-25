PML-N says NAB notice to Muqam reaction to APC

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has termed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) notice to the party provincial chief Amir Muqam as a government reaction to the recent All Parties Conference (APC).

In a statement here Thursday, the party provincial spokesperson Ikhtiar Wali said the notice after the successful APC was not unexpected from the government which, he believed, was a puppet and selected.

He said the NAB-Niazi nexus was aimed at victimising the opposition, adding the so-called accountability body was following the government’s dictates. “Why has the NAB) shut eyes over the unprecedented corruption of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in projects like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and Archaeology scandals?”, he posed a question.

He said the PTI government was fascist and its days had been numbered. “The selected rulers should know that those trying to suppress the opposition are digging their own graves,” he said and added NAB should not act as a subordinate organisation of the government, which is bent upon victimisation the opposition through cheap tactics.