Pakistani Jew says he wants good Pak-Israel relations

ISLAMABAD: The Jewish community on the subcontinent dates back many years, long before the Muslims in the former British colony sought independence. But only a small part of that relatively prosperous community lived in the five districts that in August 1947 became Pakistan. At the time, they numbered fewer than 3,000, and most of the community lived in Karachi, with a few dozen more in Peshawar.

When Israel was founded, many members of the Jewish community left Pakistan, leaving only 200-300 members who remain. They live in Karachi and Lahore.

One of the remaining few Pakistani Jews is Fishel Khalid, 32, from Karachi.

Talking to foreign media, Khalid discusses personal challenges and challenges facing the community; and his historic visit to Israel.

Khalid, a civil engineer by training and profession, says he also works as a kashruth supervisor for Pakistani food manufacturers and exporters.

“The culture of the Sindh province is a second mother to me and other minorities. People here are much more tolerant than in other provinces of Pakistan,” he says.

His attempts to keep his Jewish identity under wraps notwithstanding, all of Pakistan heard Khalid’s story. He is the son of a Muslim father and a Jewish mother. He has four siblings, all of whom are Muslim. How did his story become common knowledge?

The government allowed him to visit Israel. This was no minor gesture, as Pakistani passports are labeled valid anywhere in the world, “except for Israel.”

Khalid is also staunch Zionist. “I’m openly a Zionist and a supporter of Israel. Most importantly, I love Pakistan, which is why as a Pakistani Zionist I want good relations between these sister countries,” he says.