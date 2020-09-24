FBR directs field offices to resolve pending pension cases

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all its field formations to

resolve all the pending pension cases of employees. In the month of August, twenty pending pension cases of employees of RTO Sargodha have been indicated. Majority of these pension cases are pending with District Accounts office.

FBR has issued directions to Regional Tax Office, Sargodha to coordinate with the District Accounts Office for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees in case of delay beyond one month after retirement and complete the pending cases being processed in RTO by Sept 30, 2020.

Similarly, FBR (HQ) has also directed RTO, Islamabad to coordinate with AGPR and resolve the pending pension cases of all employees retired from January to June, 2020. Moreover, RTO Islamabad has been directed to coordinate with the AGPR for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees.