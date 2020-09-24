close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
September 24, 2020

Two killed in DI Khan firing

National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a passerby, were killed when two rival groups traded fire near Himmat Adda in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station on Wednesday.

The police said that there was a dispute over women issue between the Kamboh and Mohana groups, which took an ugly turn. They said the rival groups exchanged fire, leaving Ramazan, a passerby, and Rizwan Baloch dead.

Muhammad Furqan Baloch, the son of Rizwan Baloch, also sustained injuries in the clash. The police rushed to the spot and arrested Rahmatullah Kamboh and his son Abdullah and registered cases against the two groups.

