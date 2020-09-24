UAE embassy donates hand sanitisers, books to IIU

Islamabad : The Embassy of United Arab Emirates handed over 7,600 bottles of hand sanitisers and references books to the International Islamic University here on Tuesday.

The initiative was part of the UAE Embassy’s hygiene campaign, 'Let’s give everyone a clean hand', to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, a meeting was held here at new campus of university between UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi and IIU President Dr. Hathal bin Hamoud Al-Otaibi.

Issues pertaining to mutual interests such as further strengthening the academic ties and enhancing bilateral educational cooperation were discussed.

On the occasion, Dr. Hathal lauded the efforts of Embassy and apprised the Ambassador regarding the University’s vision, objectives, activities and achievements.

The IIU president said the IIU is keen to further enhance cooperation in the field of Higher Education with the universities of Muslim world.

Ambassador Al Zaabi hailed the IIU for its services and termed the university as one of the vital institutions of Muslim world.

He pointed out that the deep rooted relations between UAE and Pakistan are based on political, economic and trade relations, defence and security ties, cultural cooperation and exchange of experiences.

The ambassador said the UAE leadership always given importance to assist the health and education sectors in Pakistan.