Enquiry initiated against Wasa official

Rawalpindi : On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, the city district government, Rawalpindi has initiated enquiry against irregularities in award of tenders of the Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme worth Rs368.229 millions allegedly committed by a Wasa official.

The directions were issued by the Punjab chief minister to the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Mohammad Mahmood who has ordered probe into the matter while appointing Additional Commissioner, Maliha Jamal as enquiry officer. On the orders of the commissioner, probe against WASA deputy managing director, Salim Ashraf is being conducted.

Credible sources told ‘The News’ that investigation against Salim Ashraf has begun for allegedly awarding contract of Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme to his favorite contractors. The sources told that task of awarding contract to Salim Ashraf was given by the former Managing Director, Wasa, Muhammad Tanvir Ahmed which was against rules and regulations. The purpose of awarding contract by the deputy-managing director, Wasa was to earn commission, claimed the sources.

When Deputy Managing Director Saleem Ashraf was approached for his comments, he denied of awarding contract of Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme to his favorite contractor. He also cleared that no enquiry rather probe against him has been initiated.

Salim Ashraf also cleared that no violation of rules were made because according to him deputy managing director according to law enjoys full powers to award tenders. The former managing director, Muhammad Tanvir did not entrust the task of awarding tenders to him, Salim Ashraf clarified.

It is absolutely incorrect that I was appointed as Chairman Tender Opening Committee through letter No. MD-Wasa/009/318, dated 21-05-2019. In fact, the procurement/evaluation committee was constituted and office order was issued by Amir Ashfaq Qureshi Director, Admn & Finance Wasa vide no. DF/Wasa/501/1153 dated 26-11-19, which comprised the other members like deputy director, Accounts & Finance, Wasa who is not under administrative control of Saleem Ashraf.

Further Assistant Director, Development, Commissioner office, Rawalpindi was also member of committee and this member of committee worked under administrative control of Commissioner Rawalpindi office. The purpose of the committee was to ensure the transparency, Saleem Ashraf stated.