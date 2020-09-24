Man held for attempting to sexually assault minor girl

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect for sexually assaulting a minor girl in District Malir of Karachi. According to police, the suspect along with his companion had kidnapped a 10-year-old girl S* in the Pipri area and took her to an under-construction house in the Benazir Society where they attempted to rape the minor girl.

However, personnel of the Port Qasim security caught one of the suspects, namely Riaz, and handed him over to police, while his companion, namely Gulzar, managed to escape. A case has been registered.

Rape case

A widow who works at a factory was allegedly raped by an estate agent and his companion in the Surjani Town area. Police said they took the woman to hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed that she was raped. The woman in her initial statement told police she went to an estate agency where the estate agent and his companion raped her. Police said a case had been registered against the suspects.