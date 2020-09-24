Indian cruelties against Kashmirs condemned

LAHORE:A meeting held in connection with International Day of Peace on Wednesday condemned use of force and state terrorism by India against the Kashmiris struggling for their freedom.

The participants in the meeting held under the patronage of an NGO working for peace and stability appreciated the United Nation’s theme of 2020 International Day of Peace as kindness, compassion, kindness and hope with the slogan, “Shaping Peace Together.” Malik Arif, an office-bear of the NGO, said the dream of peace in the world without considering the legitimate demands and rights of Kashmiris is hypocrisy.