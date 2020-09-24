Chinese team meets railways chairman

LAHORE:Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani received a Chinese delegation led by Wang Chaozu, Managing Director, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at the Ministry of Railways.

During the meeting issues related to joint investment with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, China Locomotive Manufacturing Company for manufacturing low commotions and coaches/wagons at Risalpur Factory and Carriage Factory Islamabad were discussed. Projects like Rawalpindi-Islamabad Circular Railway and Nala Lei Expressway were also discussed. Besides, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Quetta, Gwadar projects were also discussed. Additionally, MoUs were also signed with the said companies. In future, Pakistan Railways will be able to manufacture coaches/wagons and also make locomotives in its factories with the help of Chinese experts and railway experts. On this occasion, Chairman Railway Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said to improve Pakistan Railways technically all resources will be utilised.