200 saplings planted in Saidpur Village

Islamabad:A group of social workers planted some 200 saplings in Saidpur Village on a self-help basis as part of the campaign to make this area clean and green.

One of these social workers, Gulzeb Kiani, through his video message on social media has now urged the local administration to take measures to save these saplings in the best interest of the area. When this correspondent visited the site where these saplings were planted it was revealed that cows and goats owned by the local people have already uprooted many saplings due to the absence of barbed wires around them. Gulzeb Kiyani said “The government staff is least concerned to save these saplings. I am sure plants do not belong to any political party as these are equally beneficial for all mankind.”

He also urged the local administration to install road lamps in Saidpur Village as several incidents have already occurred in which motorbikes and pedestrians were hit by wild boars due to extreme darkness on roads during the night time.

The Saidpur Village is blessed with greenery and vegetation cover but it has been losing its natural character in last few years. A large number of people live in this village and most of them are dependent upon their herds of cattle.