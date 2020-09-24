Child’s better health linked to breastfeeding

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Global Breastfeeding Week 2020 for Punjab at the Planning and Development Department here Wednesday.

The Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre (MSNC), Planning and Development Board, in collaboration with development partners organised the provincial launch of Global Breastfeeding Week at P&D Board, here with a theme “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet”. Dr Sohail Saqlain, Member Health, Nutrition / Executive Director MSNC, P&D Board, Secretary PWD, Ali Bahadur Qazi, Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Principal SIMS, Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-fared Zafar, Principal PGMI, Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dean Institute of Public Health, Prof Dr Rubina Sohail, SIMS, Dr Yahya Gulzar, WHO representative, as well as the representatives from federal ministries, development Partners including UNICEF as well as NGOs were also present there.

Dr Sohail Saqlain highlighted the significance of breastfeeding and its impact on child health after words of thanks to the health minister. Punjab health minister said, “Breastfeeding is of paramount importance for the health of a child. Role of Ulema is crucial in creating awareness about breastfeeding. This is one of the major factors behind our problem of stunted growth. Health departments are taking steps to promote breastfeeding. We need to start an awareness campaign to promote it. We are facilitating mothers at their workplaces and offices.” The minister said, “Lack of breastfeeding causes iron deficiencies among mothers.