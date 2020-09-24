Former SSP’s remand extended

LAHORE:An accountability court Wednesday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad till October 6 in a case of assets beyond means against him.

Previously, the court had framed charges against the accused. The NAB has accused the former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to the FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the then Secretary Interior to arrest him in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). He allegedly had uploaded the pictures of his ex-wife on the social media.