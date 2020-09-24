Gilgit-Baltistan polls on Nov 15 as PPP names candidates

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Wednesday gave his approval for holding general elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly on November 15, which were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The President signed the summary sent for approval by the Prime Minister, according to the President House. Before the postponement, the elections were scheduled for August 18. The Legislative Assembly was dissolved on the completion of its term on June 24, after which a caretaker government was formed.

Following the announcement, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced candidates that his party would be fielding for the polls, and promised that he would personally participate in the election campaign. Bilawal also said Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa desired free and transparent polls in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to Geo News. At a news conference, Bilawal spoke about the recent meeting between the military and political leadership to discuss administrative matters pertaining to Gilgit-Balistan.

Terming it a “welcome development”, Bilawal said the Army chief was in favour of free and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. “Even if we have differences over the past elections, I got an impression in this meeting that going forward from here, our Army chief wants that future elections do not become controversial,” he said, calling on political parties to carry out reforms through which holding transparent polls was possible.

Bilawal also said it was necessary for political parties to attend meetings on national security matters and criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for “failing to engage the opposition” on such important issues.

“This Prime Minister, since day one, has completely failed when it comes to national security issues, including those of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” he said, terming the Prime Minister “not mature enough to set aside his ego” to engage the opposition.

“Due to this, national security meetings are being held without the Prime Minister, which should not have happened,” said Bilawal, adding that this was a “failing of the government”. “It is the responsibility of the prime minister, considering the chair that he occupies, to talk to the opposition.”