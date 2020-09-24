Govt asked to contain spread of extremism

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday warned that a new wave of terrorism was emerging in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that would engulf the entire country if not controlled at this stage.

“The terrorists are regrouping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan told reporters after a meeting of the party’s office-bearers here.

He asked the government to contain the spread of extremism and terrorism, Aimal Wali also came down hard on the government over poor governance. “Officials are not allowed to work and are being transferred frequently, which has affected their performance,” he said, adding, “The BRT project is the example of the provincial government’s bad governance.” The ANP leader said that the National Accountability Bureau must investigate the corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The report about the fire incidents in the BRT buses was not shared with the public, he added. The recruitment in the BRT was made after getting bribes, he said, adding, the positions in other government departments in the province were not filled on merit but were given to the ‘highest bidders.’