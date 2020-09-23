PESHAWAR. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman to appear before it in a case of having assets beyond his known sources of income. His party reacted promptly and aggressively to the move by NAB and one of its leaders Hafiz Hamdullah said the action is political victimization to stop Maulana Fazlur Rahman from leading the recently-announced protest movement against the PTI government. "There will be dama dam mast qalandar if the JUI-F leader was arrested," he warned.

Other party leaders said the JUI-F leadership would decide whether the Maulana would appear before the NAB. They said the government was worried after the announcement of the protest movement by the All Parties Conference and it was now nervously taking steps to arrest Maulana Fazlur Rahman on trumped up charges.

It may be added that the Maulana had earlier been accused of acquiring state land in his native Dera Ismail Khan through illegal means. His party as part of the MMA also ruled KP for five years from 2002-2007.