Ali Zaidi slams sparing masterminds. File photo

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Tuesday deplored that the tragic part of Baldia Factory verdict is that the masterminds and accomplices had gone scot free and only those who ignited the blaze at their orders have been convicted.

Talking about the ATC verdict on the Baldia Factory fire tragedy, Ali Zaidi said the judgment has cleared all doubts and proved it beyond a shadow of doubt that it was terrorism and not an accident.

The minister said while the families of the victims have received a modicum of justice after eight long years, the prosecutors must appeal against the acquittal of the mastermind and bring all those responsible for the horrific crime to justice.

Zaidi said the verdict has also proven right the suspicions about the Sindh Police investigations and raises questions about their professional competence. He said the masterminds, planners and facilitators have been acquitted, while those who set the fire to the factory have been convicted.