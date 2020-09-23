IHC bars Cynthia’s deportation till Oct 13

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday ordered that the US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie will stay in Pakistan until next hearing and sought record from the interior ministry of persons deported from Pakistan so far. Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of a case related to non-issuance of visa to Ms Ritchie.

The blogger’s counsel told the court that his client was not involved in any illegal activity during her stay in Pakistan as per report of secretary interior.

Ms Ritchie also recorded statements related to the cases filed against her. Justice Minallah said the plea against the blogger had turned useless. The US citizen levelled serious allegations.

The chief justice asked if the government was willing to hold a transparent investigation into her allegations. Justice Minallah questioned the relevant authorities regarding the requirements of business visas.

“If someone gets a business visa, does it mean one can do anything in this country? How many people the interior ministry has deported so far over violation of visa?” the chief justice remarked. Later, the chief justice adjourned the hearing till October 13.