Shahbaz Sharif turns 70 today

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly and President of major opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif has turned 70 today (Wednesday).

He was born on September 23, 1950. Sharif family passing through a difficult time due to various actions against the family by the incumbent government termed by Sharifs as vindictive by the PML-N and number of the people.

The whole family of Shahbaz Sharif is facing enormous difficulties amid this all he will be observing his 70th birthday with simplicity. The sources in the PML-N told The News that despite all odds, workers and leaders of the PML-N would celebrate the day and cake cutting ceremonies will take place at different places.

In the meanwhile, confusion about year of birth of Shahbaz Sharif does exist. Some quarters indicate it as 1951 not 1950 but the day of birth is undisputed.