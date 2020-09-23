KP to launch Sehat Sahulat programme

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said on Tuesday that the Sehat Sahulat programme would be inaugurated as per the set timeline.

The Sehat Cards will be provided in Zone-I, Malakand region in October. An official handout said that the minister was speaking at the review meeting held with State Life Insurance officials. The Chairman State Life Insurance briefed the minister about the progress on the Sehat Sahulat Programme.

A team comprising the officials from the insurance company and health experts were assessing the 54 hospitals in Malakand region. Taimur Jhagra said the government was ready to launch the health insurance program in the last week of October.