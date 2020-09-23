Girl abducted, raped for one month

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A girl was abducted and raped for one month here. The daughter of Falk Sher was abducted by Muhammad Imran, Akram, Muhammad and their two accomplices about a month ago. The accused kept her in a room where one accused allegedly raped her for one month. Last night, the girl got a chance and returned home.