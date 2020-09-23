close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

Girl abducted, raped for one month

National

OKARA: A girl was abducted and raped for one month here. The daughter of Falk Sher was abducted by Muhammad Imran, Akram, Muhammad and their two accomplices about a month ago. The accused kept her in a room where one accused allegedly raped her for one month. Last night, the girl got a chance and returned home.

