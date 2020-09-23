close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

PCB in talks with South African board for limited-overs series

Sports

Our Correspondent
September 23, 2020

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are looking for a window to arrange a bilateral limited-overs series between the teams.

Cricket activities in South Africa have not yet resumed after restrictions were imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a PCB official, the South African board has clarified that efforts are being made to arrange the series between the two teams.

