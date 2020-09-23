Three booked for gang-raping teenage boy in Clifton

Police have registered a case against three men for allegedly subjecting a teenage boy to sexual assaults for two consecutive days in the Boat Basin area.

The FIR was registered after an uncle of the 15-year-old approached the Boat Basin police station and complained about the gang rape of his nephew. He alleged that one of the suspects, Ilmuddin, called his nephew at a bungalow in Block 5, Clifton, promising to give him a job. When the boy reached the property, Almuddin and two other men, identified as Ishaq and Achar, subjected him to rape on September 17 and 18.

“As my nephew got a chance to flee from the bungalow, he fled and reached a home where he narrated the story to me,” the complainant said. Police are waiting for the medical examination report and have mounted a hunt for the suspects.

Sexual assaults are on the rise in Karachi and elsewhere in the country, prompting calls for stricter laws and severe punishments. In the latest incident that occurred in the same area of the city on Monday night, a young woman was reported to have been gang-raped.

In a horrific incident on September 4, a five-year-old girl, Marwah, was abducted, gang-raped and murdered by two men in Essa Nagri. Five days later, on September 9, two men dragged a woman from her car on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and gang-raped her in front of her children. The incident has caused public outrage across the country and led to calls to publicly hang the rapists.