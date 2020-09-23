NAB seeks power tariff detail of housing schemes

LAHORE:Awareness and Prevention Wing of NAB on Tuesday sought electricity tariffs’ details of all private housing societies in the City from Lesco.

The briefing was laid forth by Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaiz alongwith General Manager (Operations) Pervaiz Iqbal and Director Customer Services Bashir Ahmed which was attended by senior officers of regional bureau’s Awareness and Prevention wing.

During the briefing, NAB has sought electricity tariffs’ details of all private housing societies located in Lahore. Moreover, Lesco officials are also directed to provide details of cognizance taken over corruption practices committed through defective metres and electricity theft.

NAB Lahore’s A&P Wing has also sought details of actions being taken against Lesco employees found involved in providing assistance in electricity theft, during last five years. Smart Meters installation project’s details have also been demanded by NAB Lahore.

During the briefing, the Lesco CEO brought forth the reservation of facing staff deficiency and exclaimed that since 2015 to date Lesco has not made recruitment, whereas, recently approval has been granted to Lesco for appointment of minimum necessary staff. Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said complaints against fuel price adjustment mechanism on part of farmers have been receiving frequently.