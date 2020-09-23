Nawaz Sharif spoke language of India: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said former premier Nawaz Sharif spoke Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security Adviser Ajit Doval and Major Gaurav Arya’s language in All Parties Conference (APC).

The minister in his statement said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif gave a proof of unification with the enemy and neutralised Shahbaz Sharif’s two-year struggle. Chohan said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which was made by the APC is in fact Pakistan Demolishing Movement.

As always Nawaz Sharif is making futile attempt to use the opposition for personal benefits, he said. The opposition is meeting military leadership on one hand and giving statements based on hatred and enmity on the other which is a proof of its hypocrisy.