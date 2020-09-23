72 officers repatriated from ACE

LAHORE:Seventy-two officers have been repatriated from Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) during the last six months in a bid to make the agency more transparent and impartial.

Most of these officers had been on deputation in ACE for a long time. ACE DG said only those officers will be allowed to work in ACE who believe in good governance. Those transferred belonged to different service cadres and occupational groups including PAS, PMS and Police. Five directors, six deputy directors and six assistant directors have been repatriated.

Fifty-one officers and officials of the police department including four DSPs, 29 inspectors, an assistant sub-inspector, four sub-inspectors, five head constables and eight constables were also sent back to their department.