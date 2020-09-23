Sri Lanka bill

close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
AFP
September 23, 2020

AFP
September 23, 2020

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s ruling party on Tuesday unveiled a constitutional amendment handing unprecedented power to the president, prompting protests in parliament and opposition claims of a power-grab. The bill proposes the removal of legal and legislative oversight of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on human rights and government spending, and awards the head of state the right to appoint Supreme Court judges.

