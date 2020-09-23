Manage it properly

Even though millions of people travel via train every year, Pakistan Railways has failed to gain the people’s trust. The railways is equally responsible for this dissatisfaction among the people. Trains are never on time, which irks passengers. Dilapidated trains display the bleak picture of mismanagement.

Decades of underinvestment and mismanagement have turned the railways into what it is today, however it can still turn itself around. For this, the organisation will require sizeable capital investment. If all problems are addressed, Pakistan Railways can become a lucrative corporation

Muskan Shafiq

Karachi