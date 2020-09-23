close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
September 23, 2020

Direct transfer

Newspost

 
September 23, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘Old methods’ (Sep 22) by Naeem Sadiq. I agree with the views of the writer.

It is important to mention that the Employees Old-Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) directly transfers the monthly pension in pensioners’ bank accounts. The government should ensure that National Savings follows the same mechanism for profit distribution. If implemented, the people will take a sigh of relief.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

