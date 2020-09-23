Dr Mohammad Hussain elected paediatrics association head

Prof Dr Mohammad Hussain was elected president of the Pakistan Pediatrics Association-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter as the election process completed on Tuesday.

According to the result, Dr Zia Muhammad was chosen as Vice-President, Dr Syed Bawar Shah, General Secretary, Dr Jawad Ullah Khan, Joint Secretary and Dr Rifayatullah Afridi as Finance Secretary of the association. The executive members of the association included Prof Muhammad Fazil, Prof. Israrul Haq, Prof. Musa Kalim, Prof. Saima Ali, Prof. Sabir Khan, Prof. Jan Muhammad, Dr Wajeeha Taj, Dr Ambreen Ahmad, Dr Abdul Sattar, Dr Sahar Iqbal, Dr Muhammad Qayyum, Dr. Irshad Ahmad, Dr Mohsin Hayat, Dr Syed Imad Ali Shah and Dr Gohar Amin.

Prof. Afzal Khan Khattak was elected as central Vice President of the association. Prof. Amin Jan Gandapur, Dr Tufail Muhammad, Dr Syed Hakeem Shah and Dr.Ghulam Muhyuddin were elected as central executive members of the body. The newly elected president of the association is serving as head of the children-C ward at the Lady Reading Hospital. He is also elected member of the academic council of the LRH.

Dr Hussain is also a member of the College of Physician and Surgeon’s faculty. He graduated from Khyber Medical College in 1992. Dr Hussain is a prominent consultant paediatrician of the province. He is a fellow of CPS.