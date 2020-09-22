45 top police officers reshuffled in Punjab

LAHORE: In another major reshuffle, IGP Punjab has issued orders of transfer and posting of 45 police officers including three SSPs late Monday night. Asif Amin Awan has been posted as SSP Operations Multan, SSP Investigations Faisalabad Kashif Aslam posted SSPOperations Faisalabad, Additional SP Security Lahore Capt Bilal Iftikhar (retd) posted SSP Investigations Faisalabad, SP Investigations Sheikhupura, Muhammad Akmal posted SP Security Lahore, SP in-service training wing Police College Sihala, Amir Khalil posted SP Training School, Rawalpindi. Forty DSPs have also been transferred and posted on different posts across the province.