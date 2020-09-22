Baba Guru Nanak death anniversary ceremonies conclude today

KARTARPUR: The 481st death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji is being observed by his followers for the last three days in Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur. Report said it would be the last day on Tuesday (today) of the religious ceremonies, while the managing committee has extended its gratitude to Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, calling him a hero. The committee said despite verbal request of Pakistan, India did not allow Sikh Yatrees to come to Pakistan to attend the 481st death anniversary of Baba Sahib. It is pertinent to mention that 14 American senators had sent a letter to the US Secretary Mike Pompeo declaring India violating the religious rights of its minorities.